Universal Health Services Inc. on Monday announced a joint venture with a large nonprofit health system in Michigan to build a $40 million mental health hospital that will be majority-owned and managed by the King of Prussia company.
Construction of the 150-bed, free-standing facility in Dearborn, Mich., is expected to begin early next year, with the opening planned in early to mid-2021, UHS and Beaumont said.
UHS, in recent years, has pursued joint ventures with nonprofit health systems as a way to expand its market share while securing community ties through existing health systems. The company said it operates more than 200 mental health facilities that serve more than 600,000 patients annually across the U.S.
The company has such an arrangement with the University of Pennsylvania Health System's Lancaster General Health in Lancaster County, where the partners opened a 126-bed behavioral health hospital in June.
Beaumont owns eight hospitals and had $4.4 billion in revenue last year.