A federal judge in New York ordered Vascular Access Centers L.P., a Philadelphia company that provides dialysis-related services, agreed to pay at least $3.8 million and up to $18.3 million to settle allegations of Medicare fraud, the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York said Monday.
According to a complaint filed in 2012 by whistleblower Michael Levine, the company allegedly submitted bills for procedures that Medicare does not cover. An attorney for Vascular Access did not respond to an emailed request for comment. Levine was represented by J. Stephen Simms of Simms Showers LLP, with offices in Baltimore and Leesburg, Va.