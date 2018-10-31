Yes, the cleverness factor will sell itself. But in just a little over three years, Goat Rodeo has proved to be a rising star on the national cheese scene for the quality of its products, too, winning multiple top awards from the American Cheese Society as well as first-place finishes in the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Lucky for us, they've begun appearing in Philadelphia this year, and I've been impressed by the range of what Loevner produces. They're primarily made of milk sourced from Loevner's herd of 150 Nubian and Alpine goats, which apparently love to devour old Christmas trees whole, though cow's milk from a friend's herd of Holsteins nearby also makes its way into some varieties, including the semi-firm young alpine snacker called More Cowbell.