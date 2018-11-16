Most of this menu, though, is as approachable as roast chicken. And the whole Jersey-bred bird that Boquila brines with lemongrass and kaffir limes, then roasts to a fragrant crisp is already a star, served alongside padron peppers and hunks of calamansi to squeeze on extra citrus. It's a beautiful, flavorful bird that has easy crossover appeal — as long as diners don't flinch too much at the $35 price for the whole chicken. It is, in fact, a fair price for a three-pound natural chicken intended as a sharing entrée. But I do wonder whether Sarvida's somewhat limited menu and relatively upscale prices, hovering in the high $20s to low $30s for larger plates, will scare off what is still a budget-conscious Fishtown.