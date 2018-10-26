And so, too, do the hunger-stirring aromas that come from the open kitchen at the rear of this airy space of wood tables and city view windows where D'Egidio, tag-teaming with Griffiths for two-week shifts at each location, turned out an ever-evolving a roster of small plates during my visits that were inspired by local fall bounty, foraged mushrooms, and a cheffy sense of indulgence that often ranges into the unexpected. There isn't just stinky Époisses in that cauliflower dip, but also raclette to give it the proper ooze as you dip a fluffy, salt-crusted nub of warm-baked roll into its molten heart. Another dish seemed somewhat unlikely for its pairing of sweet potatoes and chicken rillettes, but it worked because the charred hot crunch of Okinawan potatoes offered the perfect contrast of texture and temperature to the creamy mince of potted chicken and the subtly layered spice of espelette chili oil and pickled Anaheims.