That said, there's no guarantee that Middleton's money will end up being the right color green. You'd be ignoring all sorts of history to consider the Phillies as the betting favorites to land either one of the two preeminent hitters on the market, particularly once you realize that destination franchises such as the Yankees and Dodgers have more than enough payroll flexibility to match whatever price is feasible for a team such as the Phillies to pay. That's not to say that it is a long shot. It's just not the kind of certainty that for which you draw blueprints.