These days, however, feminist fashion has moved from wearing mini-skirts through which women explored their sexual power in the 1960s to choosing an ethically made T-shirt with the words She persisted stamped across the bosom. And the difference between then and now, said Martha Lucy, deputy director of research interpretation and education at the Barnes, is that the face of today's fashionable feminist is more diverse, or what scholars describe as intersectional. Think about it: During the early 20th century, only women of privilege freed themselves from corsets because they were the only ones who could afford them in the first place. But in 2018, most people — including women of color and men — can and do wear soft T-shirts and plush hoodies.