But something else too. An opportunity to get this underground bike-life culture and movement, as they refer to it, out of the shadows to help do some good. It already does plenty good, they told me. The irony is that while they ride on the streets, riding keeps many of them off the streets. And riding together has squashed more than a few beefs, they insist. Those bikes, they said, offer something they don't always feel in their own lives: unity, power, freedom.