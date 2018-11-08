This is where Rizzo's complicated, painful legacy comes to bear. Romani's not sure if it's the billy club the former police commissioner stuck into his cummerbund on the way to a racial disturbance in volatile Grays Ferry in the 1960s immortalized in a famous photo. But it's a Frank Rizzo billy club, and that has come to mean so much lately. It's a rightful reckoning that has us discussing anew the brutal, racist tactics of his police force — and how Rizzo was content to see himself become a symbol of racial resentment. Last year, Councilwoman Helen Gym and tens of thousands of petitioners called for the removal of Rizzo's statue outside the Municipal Services Building. Mayor Kenney agreed. The statue won't move for another two or three years, he's said.