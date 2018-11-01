Such as Wissam, a 43-year-old Syrian refugee, and his wife, Dima, who arrived in February 2016 with their three children. Wissam had a job in patient relations at an American hospital in Dubai. Then the civil war came, and Wissam got his family out of Daraa, a Syrian town near the Jordanian border. They spent days in a refugee camp and three years in Jordanian exile. The family of five spent a year living in a single room while Wissam worked construction and tried to get his family to the United States.