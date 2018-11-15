There's no easy answer to this epidemic. But while we search for those answers, Narcan is the antidote that keeps people alive. The city has handed out 57,000 doses of the drug since last year, and that's probably why overdoses are holding steady this year. It's still something like 1,200 deaths, still an unconscionable amount, and still the most of any big city in the country. But at least more people aren't dead.