And the outreach workers, shocked still by the circumstances of her death. It was the second time she had been struck by a car while sleeping on a mattress on the sidewalk. The first was in April, and Rhiannon was seriously hurt. Outreach workers had helped her get a wheelchair, ushered her into shelter while she recovered, and patiently tried to coax her back inside when she walked away. In the weeks before she died, they had wrangled another shelter space for her. She was not ready.