My best friend, Olga, is bi. She sleeps with both girls and boys. I do neither. I am not interested. Olga says she wants to take our friendship to the next level and sleep with me. I don’t want to, but I don’t want to lose her friendship. What should I do?

I work at a very small company — I’m one of only a few full-time employees — and we just hired a new woman I think is spectacular in a part-time role. We have a lot of the same interests — we are both involved in community theater and comedy — and she is single. I think she’s into me, too: We’ve started eating lunch together regularly by her request, and she asked me to come see her in a play, which, of course, she was great in. But the rub is, she works directly under me. If we met in the theater or comedy worlds, I would have asked her out weeks ago, but I don’t want to make her feel uncomfortable if she says no.