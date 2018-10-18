Steve: Nothing. Whether physical or emotional, force is wrong. Olga should know this. If she doesn't respect your boundaries, she is not a good friend.
Mia: Asexuality is just as much of a thing as bisexuality, homosexuality, and heterosexuality. The Asexual Visibility and Education Network (asexuality.org) has some good material to point her to.
Mia: You should not ask her out, and she should make the first move. She is your subordinate, and that puts in her a weird position even if she wants to date you, because there might be a stigma that any company advancement came because of your relationship. But, look, if it's meant to be, it's meant to be. Be a good friend, be supportive, but don't make her feel like she has to date you.
Steve: You are smart, you know the danger of dating a subordinate even if she makes the first move. You might honestly tell her you are attracted to her but your position prevents you from acting on it. No job is forever. Things change.