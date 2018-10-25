Over and over, Chinese officials and international affairs experts repeat that China has no possibility, nor any desire, to catch up with or take over from America as global leader in the near future. Put aside for a moment the rapid Chinese military buildup, the growing blue water navy, the massive infrastructure loans to developing nations (no room to describe all that here). A look at the speed of China's massive, state-driven infrastructure investments at home, makes it hard to accept these disavowals.