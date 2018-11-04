No matter where you live in the United States, the ad that you saw for your local Democratic candidate probably centered on one issue: health care. And make no mistake: If you're going to pick just one issue to run on, it's a good one. Not only is it a matter of literal life and death that affects every family in some way, but many incumbent Republicans practiced a form of political hari-kari in voting for bills that would have cut off insurance for pre-existing conditions, a feature of Obamacare that currently ranks just below "free beer" in voter popularity. Focus-group approved, the Democrats took this and ran with it — but with little else.