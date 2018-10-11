Reuther said the days of more aggressively pro-labor Republicans like Chester's Dominic Pileggi — former state Senate Majority Leader, now a judge — are gone, replaced by politicians egged on by right-wing talk radio and the base's contempt for unions. "Given how they feel about organized labor and collective bargaining, it's harder to cut deals with individuals" who'll by "marginalized" by the GOP for any pro-union votes, she said. She also pointed to the reality that moderate Republicans seen as too friendly to labor and teachers face the risk of a primary from their right.