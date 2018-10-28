The synagogue shooting put an exclamation point on one of the worst weeks any of us can remember. It knocked out of the headlines several days of breathless news reports about the 56-year-old "lost soul" in South Florida who found a purpose and arguably a father figure in Donald Trump, and then terrorized Trump's enemies in the media and in Democratic politics, including Soros, with (thankfully, ineffective) pipe bombs. Forgotten almost completely was the tale of an unhinged Kentucky man who reportedly tried to shoot up an African American church in Louisville and — thwarted by a locked door — went to Kroger and murdered the first two black shoppers he saw.