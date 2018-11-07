Criss-crossing the nation on Air Force One and landing in "flyover country" for as many as two and sometimes three rallies a day, Trump more than doubled his rate of lying during the run-up to the 2018 midterms – according to fact checkers – and "toned it up" to make blatant, fear-mongering appeals on race by describing a caravan of Central American migrants as an "invasion" and warning of a "Democratic mob" on the loose.