Let's start with an important caveat: U.S. policy toward Saudi Arabia has been amorally bad for decades — long predating Trump and going back the 1970s and an Arab oil embargo that nearly destroyed the U.S. economy. In fact, it's a deal with the devil that goes all the way back to FDR, and it's resulted in absurdities like America's failure to pursue Saudi connections to two of the 9/11 hijackers (15 of the 19 were Saudi natives) and the subsequent decision to invade a completely different country — Iraq — in order to help Saudi's monarchs by closing our military bases there. But something has changed. In the new energy economy, we don't need Saudi oil the way we did in the 20th century. But we have craven, corrupt politicians who will bend over even farther to take some of their last remaining petrodollars.