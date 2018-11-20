This isn't an easy thing for someone like me, who was an open enthusiast in 2016 for the presidential campaign of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and, more importantly, for the challenge to the tired Democratic status quo that he represented. In some ways, Pelosi has long seemed an avatar for the ways that Democrats have lost focus in the 21st Century — too eager to fund campaigns through large corporate donors, and too timid and all preachy bipartisan in an era when a take-no-prisoners Republican Party was out for blood on the floor of the Capitol.