Gutmann got the idea after hosting Bush and Biden at a forum on immigration last February and asking them to take a moment on stage and craft a compromise on immigration. Bush noted the need to respect the rule of law and protect borders, perhaps with a new approach to enforcement using more technology, but said the solution is not in building a wall, as President Trump has proposed, to which Biden agreed. Biden said he would support allowing foreign graduates who earn their PhDs at U.S. colleges to automatically stay in the country for seven years.