Paul Quinn College, a historically black college in Texas nationally recognized for its turnaround, also saw a large drop in enrollment when a new leader came in and put a plan in place. The college had been experiencing enrollment decline for more than a decade before Michael Sorrell took over, and in Sorrell's first two years, enrollment dropped even further, from 550 to just 151, as students who couldn't pay their bills, meet academic standards, or feared the school would lose its accreditation left.