"How can you deliver a high-quality education under the working conditions present in Upper Darby schools when you are forced to work two and, in some cases, three jobs to make ends meet?" she said. "This isn't what's best for our members, for our students, for our schools. The District is saving dollars in many places; it has tens of millions in its fund balance, it's time to spend a fraction of it on the dedicated teaching staff that handle this community's most important asset—it's kids."