Thousands of athletes take to the Schuylkill in one of the nation's largest rowing events. Come out to cheer on participants of all skill levels, from beginners to Olympic-caliber competitors.
8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Kelly and Fountain Green Drives, free, hosr.org
Watch Halloween movies and sip $3 house brews and $3 cans on the lawn at Goose Island's Philly brew house. Movie snacks are $5.
7 to 10 p.m. Goose Island Philadelphia, 1002 Canal St., free, 215-560-8181, gooseisland.com
The Science History Institute presents a program exploring the macabre public experiments that inspired Mary Shelley's Frankenstein and Bram Stoker's Dracula.
7 to 8:30 p.m. Science History Institute, 315 Chestnut St., $10, 215-925-2222, sciencehistory.org
The Hollywood superstar collects typewriters, a hobby so strange it's cool. Uncommon Type collects his short stories featuring typewriters.
7:30 p.m. Irvine Auditorium, University of Pennsylvania, 3401 Spruce St., sold out, 215-567-4341, freelibrary.org
He might be fellow comedian Chris Rock's younger brother, known for his hosting work on BET's Apollo Live and All Def Comedy Jam, but the younger Rock has a storied comedy career all his own.
8 p.m. with additional shows through Sunday, Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St., $17, 215-496-9001, philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com
The prolific British songwriter put a scare into his fan base when he canceled shows over the summer after underestimating the recovery time necessary after successful cancer surgery. But he's back in action with Look Now, a collaboration with his band the Imposters, and they're coming to Atlantic City.
8 p.m. Saturday, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $62 to $102+, 609-449-1000, hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com
Completing the South Camden Theatre Company's cycle of plays written by women, Lynn Nottage's study of a family in 1950s Brooklyn bristles with tensions of that time and our own.
8 p.m. Friday with additional performances through Nov. 18, South Camden Theatre Company, 400 Jasper St., Camden, $20 for general admission, $5 for Camden residents with proof of residence, 866-811-4111, southcamdentheatre.org