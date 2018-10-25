SUNDAY

Head of the Schuylkill Regatta

Thousands of athletes take to the Schuylkill in one of the nation's largest rowing events. Come out to cheer on participants of all skill levels, from beginners to Olympic-caliber competitors.

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Kelly and Fountain Green Drives, free, hosr.org

MONDAY

Boos and Brews

Watch Halloween movies and sip $3 house brews and $3 cans on the lawn at Goose Island's Philly brew house. Movie snacks are $5.

7 to 10 p.m. Goose Island Philadelphia, 1002 Canal St., free, 215-560-8181, gooseisland.com

TUESDAY

It’s Alive! The Scientific Roots of Monsters

The Science History Institute presents a program exploring the macabre public experiments that inspired Mary Shelley's Frankenstein and Bram Stoker's Dracula.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Science History Institute, 315 Chestnut St., $10, 215-925-2222, sciencehistory.org

WEDNESDAY

Tom Hanks, Uncommon Type: Some Stories

The Hollywood superstar collects typewriters, a hobby so strange it's cool. Uncommon Type collects his short stories featuring typewriters.  

7:30 p.m. Irvine Auditorium, University of Pennsylvania, 3401 Spruce St., sold out, 215-567-4341, freelibrary.org

Tom Hanks, typewriter collector.
Tom Hanks, typewriter collector.

THURSDAY

Tony Rock

He might be fellow comedian Chris Rock's younger brother, known for his hosting work on BET's Apollo Live and All Def Comedy Jam, but the younger Rock has a storied comedy career all his own.

8 p.m. with additional shows through Sunday, Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St., $17, 215-496-9001, philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Elvis Costello & the Imposters

The prolific British songwriter put a scare into his fan base when he canceled shows over the summer after underestimating the recovery time necessary after successful cancer surgery. But he's back in action with Look Now, a collaboration with his band the Imposters, and they're coming to Atlantic City.

8 p.m. Saturday, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $62 to $102+, 609-449-1000, hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com

Elvis Costello
Elvis Costello

Crumbs from the Table of Joy

Completing the South Camden Theatre Company's cycle of plays written by women, Lynn Nottage's study of a family in 1950s Brooklyn bristles with tensions of that time and our own.

8 p.m. Friday with additional performances through Nov. 18, South Camden Theatre Company, 400 Jasper St., Camden, $20 for general admission, $5 for Camden residents with proof of residence, 866-811-4111, southcamdentheatre.org