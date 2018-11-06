Supporting performance awards for a musical went to Kim Carson for her much-praised turn as Helen, the mother in Fun Home at the Arden, and to Daniel J. Watts, who played Sammy Davis Jr. in Lights Out. After the award, Watts said, "I'd never even heard of Malvern [where People's Light is located] until I heard about the chance to do this show." Asked about working with Hill, with whom he traded some blazing tap-dance routines, he said: "I'm going to get to do it again when the show plays next year at the Geffen [Playhouse] in Los Angeles."