Get on the bus!
Two Philadelphia guys who made very, very good in the Broadway/film/music worlds – musical writer Benj Pasek (Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land) and actor/singer Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton and his chart-topping namesake album) – are inviting everyone to take the bus with them on Monday, Nov. 5.
Along with Tony-winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen) and activist Cameron Kasky, they'll be busing to two Pennsylvania districts to get out the vote.
>> READ MORE: 2018 Voter's Guide
Pasek and Odom posted a video on Instagram saying they've joined the Swing Left movement to campaign in "flippable" Pennsylvania districts for progressive candidates:
In the video, Odom says, "We are two Pennsylvanians looking to do something more in this election."
"Come on, do something with us," Pasek adds.
Both buses will leave at 9 a.m. Monday morning from the University of the Arts, 211 S. Broad Street in Center City.
One bus will travel to Harrisburg, where riders will campaign for candidate George Scott in Pennsylvania's 10th District.
Another will go out to Warminster, where riders will plump for Scott Wallace, in a tight race with incumbent Brian Fitzpatrick in Pennsylvania's 1st District.
Tickets are $5.
Sign-ups for the Harrisburg bus are at rally.co/swing-left-philadelphia-4/. Get there by 8 a.m. to meet the stars, have breakfast, then hop on the bus. Departure is at 9 a.m., and return is around 8:45 p.m.
Sign-ups for the Warminster bus are at rally.co/broadway-swings-left-pa-01. Get there by 8 a.m. to meet the stars, have breakfast, then hop on the bus. Departure is at 9 a.m., and return is around 7:30 p.m.
"Share with anyone from the area," Pasek writes in another Instagram post, "or anyone who wants to come to PA to volunteer!"