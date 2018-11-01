View this post on Instagram

We are joining @SwingLeft on 11/5/18, the last day before the midterm election, and we need your help! I will be in my home state of #Pennsylvania along with @leslieodomjr and @RachelBayJones knocking on doors in crucial flippable swing districts in #Pennsylvania. Bus transportation will be provided from Center City #Philadelphia to #Harrisburg (for candidate @gscott4congress) and #Warminster (for candidate @ScottWallacePA). Won’t you join us and play an active role in #democracy? Sign up for spots on the Harrisburg bus or the Warminster bus. Link in bio! #SwingLeft #BroadwaySwingsLeft #BlueWave