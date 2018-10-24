That's also something that Lin-Manuel Miranda manages to do in song form, which Mead praises the composer for and which he says should prepare visitors for the topics broached at the museum. "The Broadway show has built more enthusiasm for the Revolutionary period, particularly among young people, than any book or exhibit," he says. "It also raises a lot of complicated, important questions about the nation and what it means, which is also a big commitment for this museum. So this is a chance to intersect with the good that the musical is doing: to prompt people to ask questions about history and about the present." – Shaun Brady