When it comes to the Theater Horizon's musical production of The Color Purple, seeing is believing.
On Wednesday the theater opened its fiery rendition of the 1982 novel by Alice Walker. Celie (Jessica M. Johnson), a young black woman, journeys to self-discovery in the deep corners of the American South. The musical, directed by Temple grad and assistant professor Amina Robinson, navigates through Celie's traumas of poverty, depression, incest, and separation from her children and beloved sister, Nettie (Jessica Muse Money).
Set on a small stage, amid a set design that features a few wooden platforms and columns that depict the dusty and desolate nature of rural Georgia, the show opened with a roaring version of "Mysterious Ways." The cast completely transformed the space into a full-fledged church service with bone-chilling singing and a gospel two-step to match. At the end of the opening number, the cast was forced to hold their poses for more than a brief moment as the cheers from audience engulfed the theater.
Dynamics characterized the show. The acting and singing ability of the ensemble was on full display, while quiet gave depth, particularly during Johnson's monologues.
"Everybody loves Shug Avery," Celie declared. And Pullum gave us reasons. Shug's lead song, "Push da Button," was raunchy and delicious. Pullum dazzled the audience in her sequined, fringed flapper-style dress. She leaned into Shug's sensuality while belting out a song freighted with frank and detailed sex advice.
Celie's intense emotional relationship with Shug is brought to the fore in the Horizon's adaptation, injecting into the show a contemporary flavor. Also contemporary were much of the dialogue and accompanying stage action, often lightening a show that is so dark for so much of its length.
The song at the climax of the show, Celie's "I'm Here," did not get perhaps quite the uproarious welcome of the opener, "Mysterious Ways," but thanks to Johnson's passionate performance, it was perhaps the most emotionally transcendent moment of the show. "I don't need you to love me," Johnson sang as she gazed out into the audience, "I don't need you to love." It earned a standing ovation.
While the cast made great use of a small stage, one minor staging issue interrupted the show's flow. During the scene where Celie is about to be reunited with her children, some of the cast used the back and side aisles to take the stage instead of using the wings. It seemed like a move better suited to a big musical number than of such a tender scene.
Theater Horizon's The Color Purple adds the flair of originality to a sprawling, epic story of many peaks, both of pain and of hope. It reminds us why Walker's novel has touched so many readers. Its great triumph is that the show itself can recreate the book's powerful emotional connection with its audience.