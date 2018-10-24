Toner took up watercolor as a medium in 1989 and her switch from monochromatic etchings to saturated color and fluid paint have clearly allowed a more playful way of working. Her images became (and still are) entirely abstract, rendered in Lifesavers hues. Tannenbaum says Toner began making collages in 2015 "to mix things up and try something new." Her collages of female figures cut from magazines and arranged in jarring compositions—some figures are formed from several different body parts—slightly recall Surrealist Hans Bellmer's photographs of his life-size dolls, but they're humorous, not creepy. Another series, collage drawings that Toner began this year, on antique natural science illustrations from the 1873's U. S. Geological Survey of the Territorie depict Toner's drawings of patterns over illustrations of bones and skeletons of animals and geological formations.