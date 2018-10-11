Congratulations to James Ijames! The Villanova assistant prof in theater and very accomplished playwright just won the Kesselring Prize from the National Arts Club in New York for his play Kill Move Paradise, which played last month at the Wilma Theatre. The prize, given since 1980 to "a rising U.S. playwright," comes with a $25,000 check and a two-week writing residency at the NAC's clubhouse. The man's trophy case must be groaning: He has won, among many other awards, two Barrymores, a Whiting, a Pew Fellowship, and Terrence McNally New Play Award for his splendid, witty play WHITE. The National Arts Club Awards gala is on Nov. 5.