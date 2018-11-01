In Philadelphia next week (and later Carnegie Hall) she'll sing Chausson's 1890 sumptuously beautiful Poeme de l'amour et de la Mer, which is sure to show the Philadelphia Orchestra's strings at their best. Why is the piece never done? Why has she only sung it once before? Well, the Maurice Bouchor words have nearly ever French romantic cliche in the book – flowers, water, beautiful children, and poetic birds all described against a backdrop of Byronic anguish.