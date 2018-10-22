Pianist Laura Ward generated enough intensity in the more reflective music to hold off applause until the song was finished. She also revealed thematic links. Bernstein's Broadway songs often echo what came before in the plot and preview what was to come. Ward's clear sense of musical comprehension also showed how Bernstein deftly borrowed from other composers. I had never heard "Spring Will Come Again" from The Skin of our Teeth, but the harmonies were full of deja vu moments. Bernstein once lamented to Candide collaborator Richard Wilbur that he stole tunes without knowing it, and wondered if he had only 12 original melodies to his name. Who cares now? No matter where his tunes came from, he made them original to him.