It's easy to see why Petite Mort has become so popular. Created in 1991 for the Salzburg Festival to mark the second century of Mozart's death, it is set to two favorite piano concertos (Nos. 21 and 23). The dancers are in sleek beige barely there costumes. Six men wield fencing foils, slicing them audibly through the air, rolling them in arcs along the floor, lifting them with their toes.