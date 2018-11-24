The suite only hints at the opera's riches — it's best considered like a movie trailer — though Copland's Appalachian Spring has always led an enviable double life outside of the original Martha Graham choreography of the ballet. Though the usual Appalachian Spring ballet suite cuts about eight minutes of music from the original score, the version heard on Friday restored everything, but in an orchestration that's far larger than the original 13-instrument pit band. The restored music isn't of great consequence, but gives shadier contrasts to the music's optimistic brightness, plus edgier rhythms that Macelaru emphasized as a prickly undercurrent. In writing the piece, Copland had one scenario in mind, but choreographer Graham had another.