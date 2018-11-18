Unfortunately, Quintessence's production, with only a four-piece band (The Mudfog Four, including music director Tom Fosnocht) and a mix of Equity and non-Equity performers, doesn't do full justice to the music. As Burns noted before the show, the Mount Airy troupe graduated just recently to Equity status, and, with 22 cast members, this is its most ambitious undertaking to date – perhaps overly so. It's a heartfelt staging, but an uneven one.