When #MeToo first started to really resurface, it seemed like a tidal wave hit social media. The shock I was seeing among the men made me realize how normalized certain situations of harassment have become. Like, "Oh, I was assaulted at this college party" doesn't come as a surprise to men, but when people were telling stories of instances that happened when they were younger, I saw it prompting responses like, "Oh my God, you were just a kid. How could someone even look at you like that?" I was compelled to make the men in my life realize that both of those situations are common, and neither one should be normalized.