In "Death and Its Aftermath," the authors, though they don't slight the reality of belief, or at least not much, gravitate repeatedly to the taste for luxury, without which many of these illustrations, statues, and designs would not exist. Yet the mordant terror of death, gnawing into every art, can't but disturb. The last two objects are knockouts. Object 49 is the famous "Bridal Couple" painting, showing two hipsters of the era, healthy and in the latest threads. On the flip side, they are naked, wasted specters, their bodies as death will have them. They may well be in Limbo, in a state of putrid suffering.