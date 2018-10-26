In The Witch Elm, French reverses her usual allegiances: The police investigators here are the interlopers. In fact, they're regarded by our unreliable narrator as more foe than friend. That narrator's name is Toby, unreliable chiefly in that he has sustained a skull fracture and neurological damage after a brutal fight with two burglars who broke into his flat late one night. Before the break-in, Toby, who is in his 20s, says he was "basically, a lucky person." Blessed with good looks, athletic grace, supportive parents, and a doting girlfriend, he worked in public relations at a prestigious art gallery in Dublin. Now he is left with slurred speech and "patchy memory loss." What's worse, because Toby narrates his story retrospectively, we readers know the burglary is only the beginning of his long and nightmarish downfall.