As long as I can remember, it has been like this. The school system of Quebec … has a two-year program that's specifically pre-college. I was around 16 or 17. I wanted to go into music but I also felt in need of studying something else at the same time — humanities, social sciences. Those classes were on one side of the city and my home was on the other. So practicing piano was, for me, midnight to 3 a.m., when my parents were asleep.