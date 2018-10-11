McCormick's upcoming The Doctor, The Hitman and the Motorcycle Gang will deal with the murder of April Kauffman, a New Jersey radio personality who was shot to death in her home in May 2012. As a release states, Kauffman wanted a divorce after uncovering a drug ring run by her husband, Dr. James Kauffman, and several members of the Pagans motorcycle gang that was "pumping thousands of highly addictive opioid pain pills" into the area, eventually leading to her murder.