6ABC reporter Annie McCormick will delve deeper into a 2012 murder that shocked the Philadelphia area with a new true crime book scheduled for release next year.
McCormick's upcoming The Doctor, The Hitman and the Motorcycle Gang will deal with the murder of April Kauffman, a New Jersey radio personality who was shot to death in her home in May 2012. As a release states, Kauffman wanted a divorce after uncovering a drug ring run by her husband, Dr. James Kauffman, and several members of the Pagans motorcycle gang that was "pumping thousands of highly addictive opioid pain pills" into the area, eventually leading to her murder.
Investigators stayed on the case for years before catching a break that led to several arrests earlier this year, including that of Kauffman's husband, who police say allegedly arranged his wife's murder. Earlier this month, retired Pagans member Ferdinand "Freddy" Augello was charged with Kauffman's murder, as well as conspiracy to murder her husband. Augello could face up to 100 years in prison.
Dr. Kauffman was found dead of an apparent suicide in his cell in January this year — less than a month after police charged him with his wife's murder.
McCormick, who joined 6ABC in Sept. 2012, covered the case extensively at its height, and now hopes to expand her reporting with The Doctor, The Hitman, and the Motorcycle Gang. The book contains "never before seen or heard details from the investigation." It is her first book.
Fans of the reporter, however, will have to give McCormick a little leeway. As she wrote in a Facebook post last week, the book may cut into her time on the air.
"I might not be on Action News everyday while I work on this," she wrote, "but you will probably see me weekly on 6ABC if not more."
Philadelphia-based publisher Camino Books is scheduled to release The Doctor, The Hitman and the Motorcycle Gang in Spring of 2019.