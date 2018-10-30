Former Boy Meets World star William Daniels, 91, stopped an attempted burglary at his home in Los Angeles over the weekend.
Daniels, known for his role as teacher George Feeny on the popular Philadelphia suburbs-set sitcom, was at home with his wife, Bonnie Bartlett, 89, on Saturday when an intruder attempted to force their way into a back door. The incident began at about 9:30 p.m., ABC reports.
According to a statement, Daniels quickly turned on the lights in his home, which frightened the would-be burglar away from the premises. The LAPD "quickly responded" to the situation, and investigators do not believe Daniels and his wife were specifically targeted.
"They are both well," the statement added. "Mr. Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern."
A Brooklyn native who got started in entertainment as a singer in the 1940s, Daniels landed his role as Mr. Feeny in Boy Meets World in 1993. The character became so popular that he later appeared in the now-canceled Girl Meets World, a 2014 spinoff of Boy Meets World.
Aside from Mr. Feeny, Daniels is also known for his roles as Knightrider's KITT, and Dr. Mark Craig on St. Elsewhere.