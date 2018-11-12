The cast and crew of Creed II may have wrapped filming in Philadelphia area earlier this year, but they aren't done with the City of Brotherly Love just yet.
Several members of the cast and crew appeared at an early screening of Creed II at the United Artists Riverview Plaza 17 on Saturday. Visitors included director Steven Caple Jr., as well as stars Michael B. Jordan, Dolph Lundgren, Tessa Thompson, and Florian "Big Nasty" Munteanu, according to social media posts from audience members.
Organizers of the screening could not immediately be reached for comment.
Scheduled for release on Wednesday, Nov. 21, Creed II stars Jordan as Adonis Creed, son of Apollo Creed, who Russian villain Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) killed in a fight in Rocky IV. In the second installment, Creed faces off against Drago's son (Munteanu) Viktor. Sylvester Stallone, who was not present at Saturday's screening, reprises his role as Rocky Balboa, while Thompson also returns as Bianca Porter, Creed's girlfriend.
The film serves as the eighth installment of the Rocky franchise, as well as a followup to 2015's Creed. Filming began in Philadelphia back in March, and wrapped in the area in June.
In addition to his Philadelphia appearance, Jordan this week was named GQ's "Leader of the Year" as part of its 2018 "Men of the Year" issue.
"I remember when it used to be like, 'He's the next Will Smith,'" Jordan told GQ. "Now, I'm the example of the next — they're looking for the next me."