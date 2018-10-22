Civically engaged Philadelphians could win free tickets to a concert at the TLA just for casting a ballot on election day next month, thanks to the #iVoted voter turnout initiative.
To be entered into the contest, voters just need to vote on Nov. 6, post a photo on Instagram from outside their polling place, and tag @iVotedConcerts and @TLAPhilly in the post. The contest closes at 3:30 p.m. on election day, with winners to be announced by 4:30 p.m.
Those winners will be given free tickets to see singer/songwriter Kiiara at the TLA on Nov. 6, according to the iVoted website. Known best for "Heavy," her 2017 collaboration with Linkin Park, Kiiara this month appeared alongside house musician Steve Aoki and DJ Nicky Romero on Aoki's latest single, "Be Somebody." Her debut single, "Gold," was released on June 2015, followed by her EP, Low Kii Savage, in March 2016.
A newly launched initiative, #iVoted comes from Wilco guitarist Pat Sansone, entrepreneur Emily White, and Madison House Presents cofounder Mike Luba. According to its website, #iVoted hopes to "increase voter turnout in 2018 and beyond."
Aside from the TLA, #iVoted is also working with many other venues to organize similar election day contests in more than 30 states. Other participating artists include Good Charlotte, Playboi Carti, Toro y Moi, and Philadelphia's own Low Cut Connie.