Those winners will be given free tickets to see singer/songwriter Kiiara at the TLA on Nov. 6, according to the iVoted website. Known best for "Heavy," her 2017 collaboration with Linkin Park, Kiiara this month appeared alongside house musician Steve Aoki and DJ Nicky Romero on Aoki's latest single, "Be Somebody." Her debut single, "Gold," was released on June 2015, followed by her EP, Low Kii Savage, in March 2016.