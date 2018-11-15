However, while navigating the publishing industry was a challenge, actually crafting the lines in the book was a little more familiar for Haldar, who has been writing his own rhymes for more than a decade. Writing bars for rap songs and lines for kids' books is pretty similar, considering each form uses language efficiently to effectively tell a story or make a point. P is for Pterodactyl, for example, is less than 500 words long by Haldar's estimation, which makes its economy of language as important as in a good rap, even though the book doesn't rhyme.