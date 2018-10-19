According to a civil complaint, between 2001 and 2002, Marino worked with Guice and Barton to create and record "Club Girl," a song that would later be recorded and released by Usher on his 2004 album, Confessions, retitled as "Bad Girl." Marino, who was represented by Francis Alexander attorney Francis Malofiy, said via the complaint that he created a majority of the song, including its guitar hook, tempo, chord progression, and other elements, while Barton and Guice added a beat and lyrics, respectively.