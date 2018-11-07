Wanda Sykes won't confirm or deny whether she lives in Media in Delaware County, but either way, it looks like she votes there.
The comedian was spotted out at the polls in Media on Tuesday, when she snapped a photo with Kristin Seale, House of Representatives candidate for the 168th District, which includes the Media Borough, as well as Edgemont, Middletown, and Newtown townships, among other areas in Southeastern Pennsylvania.
The pair posed for a photo that Seale posted to Facebook as a way to encourage supporters to "get out to vote if you haven't already."
However, while Seale received endorsements from former President Barack Obama and the Democratic Socialists of America in addition to Sykes, she did not win a seat in Pennsylvania's House. Incumbent State Rep. Chris Quinn of Middletown won the race with 15,826 votes to Seale's 14,925, the Delaware County Daily Times reports.
Sykes' photo with Seale on Tuesday was her latest in a recent run of political advocacy. In recent weeks, the comedian has also encouraged fans to get out to vote in Maryland, New York, and Georgia, among other locations. Following voting on Tuesday, Sykes posted a photo with her wife, Alex, showing off an "I Voted Today" sticker.
A Virginia native, Sykes currently splits her time between Los Angeles and Media, where she resides part-time with her wife and their two children. She last performed in town in September at the Keswick Theatre. In an interview with the Inquirer prior to the gig, Sykes said that the run of dates, dubbed the "Oh Well" tour, would be a "landscape view of how I see things."
"That's what the tone of the country is. 'We had another shooting. … Oh well.' Or, 'People are losing their health care. … Oh well.' Or, 'Hey, the water in Baltimore is bad. … Oh well.," she said. "Before, we could laugh at each other and you could at least joke about it. Now, we can't even laugh at it."