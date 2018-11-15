Buster Scruggs, it seems, is about not just the Old West, but The West in a larger sense. I doubt, for instance, that a frontier sheriff would have called Buster the "misanthrope," but Plato might have. A dog in Kazan's story goes by the name of President Pierce, dating the story to the pre-Civil War term of a president who pushed the ideals of Manifest Destiny. The movie starts in a place called Frenchman's Gulch, and ends with Rubinek's character, known as the Frenchman, talking about the autonomy of the individual, like some frontier Descartes — to the irritation of the woman next to him, who has rather rigid Judeo-Christian ideas, and surely would recognize the reference Kazan's character makes to Jacob's Ladder.