The movie quotes JFK as saying the United States chooses to go to the moon not because it is easy, but because it is hard – First Man show us just how hard. We watch Armstrong become one of the first men to dock with another craft in space (an important precursor to the moon mission). It succeeds initially, but the conjoined vehicles spin wildly out of control and Armstrong saves the mission while on the verge of blacking out (Chazelle emphasizes the visceral feeling of these life-and-death roller-coaster moments).