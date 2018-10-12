Director M. Night Shyamalan has released a new trailer for his upcoming film Glass, which serves as a followup to both 2000's Unbreakable and 2017's Split.
Glass follows Samuel L. Jackson's Mr. Glass and Bruce Willis' invincible David Dunn from Unbreakable on the trail of James McAvoy's Kevin Wendell Crumb from Split. Also known as The Horde, McAvoy's character suffers from multiple personality disorder, and serves as the story's super villain.
The trio is being examined by Sarah Paulson's Dr. Ellie Staple, a psychiatrist who focuses on patients with the delusion that they have super powers. As Jackson's Mr. Glass says in the new trailer, "a lot of people are going to die" as a result of the characters' interactions.
Shyamalan filmed Glass in the Philadelphia area late last year, with the project wrapping its run in the city in February. Stars including Jackson, Willis, Paulson, and others made their way to Philadelphia for the film.
Glass is scheduled to be released Jan. 18, 2019.