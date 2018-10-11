The sheer number of monsters in the movie serves as a stand-in for its weak plot — a retread of the first film, in which Stine's monsters attack a small town in Delaware. The stakes feel lower because we've seen them before, and with Slappy and his crew providing little threat outside mild jump scares, any sense of urgency is lost. After all, what's the giant balloon spider going to do if it does get you? Do they even need to eat, or do they run on helium? The world may never know.